Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 215.6% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,290,650 shares, a growth of 215.6% from the February 26th total of 408,992 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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