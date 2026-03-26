Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David Duffield Sells 107,500 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $14,708,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,804.18. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Workday Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $127.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.53. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.76 and a twelve month high of $276.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Workday from $298.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Workday from $247.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workday
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.