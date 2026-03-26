The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,246 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 163.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,255.70. The trade was a 98.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

TTD opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

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