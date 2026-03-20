Investors Research Corp Has $19.92 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 236.7% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,678,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,841,000 after purchasing an additional 942,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

(Free Report)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

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