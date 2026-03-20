RDA Financial Network Makes New Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0%

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Announces Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

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