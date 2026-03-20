81,418 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Acquired by Henson Edgewater Management LLC

Henson Edgewater Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 4.1% of Henson Edgewater Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 248,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,253,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,053,000 after purchasing an additional 308,346 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $90.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

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