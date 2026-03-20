Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $57.27 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 0.9% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned approximately 0.10% of AutoZone worth $57,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.8% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in AutoZone by 132.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1,199.3% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $678,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,342.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,659.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,783.07. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,210.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $27.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $28.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,811.00 to $4,268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,312.13.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,665. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,398.13 per share, with a total value of $492,728.85. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,341.58. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $34,179,923. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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