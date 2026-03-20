ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) General Counsel Sells $12,290.45 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $12,290.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 55,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,493.89. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

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ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTM. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $255,416,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $150,465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $123,138,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $103,545,000. Finally, RPD Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 9,628,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

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ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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