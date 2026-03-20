Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Friday, November 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Down 2.6%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, KKM Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $18,547,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.59. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media’s other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

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