Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIENGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LIEN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.27.

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIENGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic BDC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Chicago Atlantic BDC

Here are the key news stories impacting Chicago Atlantic BDC this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: The board declared a $0.34 quarterly cash dividend (record Mar 30, payment Apr 14), implying a roughly 13.5% yield — a strong income signal that can attract yield-focused investors. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Declares $0.34 Cash Dividend for Q1 2026
  • Positive Sentiment: The company outlined a $732M pipeline and reiterated the $0.34 dividend, indicating growth in deal flow and management’s willingness to sustain distributions. Chicago Atlantic BDC outlines $732M pipeline growth and maintains $0.34 dividend amid industry optimism
  • Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors added positions and insiders made a small buy, signaling some confidence from professional and internal stakeholders. (See aggregated institutional/insider data in the Company press coverage.) Company press coverage and Quiver summary
  • Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results were mixed: EPS of $0.36 matched consensus while revenue of ~$14.2M topped estimates (~$13.4M); margins and ROE were modest. That supports stability but wasn’t a clear beat to spur a big re-rating. LIEN Matches Q4 Earnings Estimates (Zacks)
  • Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest figures are effectively zero with a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — not a meaningful short squeeze threat or signal of bearish sentiment today.
  • Negative Sentiment: LIEN’s strategy remains concentrated in middle?market cannabis investments, exposing the firm to sector-specific legal and regulatory risks that could amplify volatility and cap upside. Chicago Atlantic BDC Thrives Amidst Private Credit Market Turbulence
  • Negative Sentiment: Some commentary notes that maintaining a high dividend may limit reinvestment capacity, which could constrain long?term growth prospects if portfolio returns slow. Quiver article and press release

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies that demonstrate strong growth potential. Through its public listing, the company offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The company’s investment strategy centers on structuring customized credit facilities, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

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Dividend History for Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN)

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