Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LIEN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.27.

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Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic BDC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

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Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

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Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies that demonstrate strong growth potential. Through its public listing, the company offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The company’s investment strategy centers on structuring customized credit facilities, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

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