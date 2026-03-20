Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.
Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ LIEN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.27.
Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic BDC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Chicago Atlantic BDC
- Positive Sentiment: The board declared a $0.34 quarterly cash dividend (record Mar 30, payment Apr 14), implying a roughly 13.5% yield — a strong income signal that can attract yield-focused investors. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Declares $0.34 Cash Dividend for Q1 2026
- Positive Sentiment: The company outlined a $732M pipeline and reiterated the $0.34 dividend, indicating growth in deal flow and management’s willingness to sustain distributions. Chicago Atlantic BDC outlines $732M pipeline growth and maintains $0.34 dividend amid industry optimism
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors added positions and insiders made a small buy, signaling some confidence from professional and internal stakeholders. (See aggregated institutional/insider data in the Company press coverage.) Company press coverage and Quiver summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results were mixed: EPS of $0.36 matched consensus while revenue of ~$14.2M topped estimates (~$13.4M); margins and ROE were modest. That supports stability but wasn’t a clear beat to spur a big re-rating. LIEN Matches Q4 Earnings Estimates (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest figures are effectively zero with a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — not a meaningful short squeeze threat or signal of bearish sentiment today.
- Negative Sentiment: LIEN’s strategy remains concentrated in middle?market cannabis investments, exposing the firm to sector-specific legal and regulatory risks that could amplify volatility and cap upside. Chicago Atlantic BDC Thrives Amidst Private Credit Market Turbulence
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary notes that maintaining a high dividend may limit reinvestment capacity, which could constrain long?term growth prospects if portfolio returns slow. Quiver article and press release
Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies that demonstrate strong growth potential. Through its public listing, the company offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.
The company’s investment strategy centers on structuring customized credit facilities, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.
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