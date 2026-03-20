Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 409.04% and a negative net margin of 396.26%.The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Tenon Medical’s conference call:
- Tenon reported record full-year revenue of $3.9 million (up 20% YoY) and Q4 revenue of $1.5 million (up 92% YoY), driven by increased surgical volume and new physician adoption.
- Gross margins improved materially—Q4 gross profit was $1.0 million (69% margin) vs. 46% a year earlier, and full-year gross margin rose to 60%—attributed to higher revenue and better absorption of fixed costs.
- The company received FDA 510(k) clearance for the SImmetry+ SI joint fusion system and completed early clinical cases, supporting its commercial rollout and broader multi?product positioning.
- Tenon raised financing to bolster its balance sheet—a $2.85M at?the?market PIPE in the quarter and a subsequent $4.3M private placement of senior convertible notes—providing runway for commercial expansion but introducing potential capital structure considerations.
- Management highlighted improved operational discipline and a lower run rate for operating expenses (Q4 operating expense of $3.9M called out as a new baseline), which, together with revenue gains, narrowed net losses year?over?year.
Tenon Medical Trading Up 0.6%
Tenon Medical stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.25. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.85.
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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNON
Tenon Medical Company Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc is a development-stage medical device company focused on the research, development and commercialization of next-generation surgical biologic adhesives and sealants. The company’s proprietary platform is designed to create tissue-compatible adhesives that can serve as alternatives or complements to traditional sutures and staples, with the goal of improving surgical efficiency, reducing postoperative complications and enhancing patient outcomes.
Tenon Medical’s product pipeline centers on protein-based polymer formulations that cross-link in situ to form a flexible, yet durable, bond with native tissue.
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