Canal Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 582.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 723,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000.

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iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $74.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

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