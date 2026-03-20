iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF $IBTL Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,520 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 9,036.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 536,139 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 141,988 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 88,097 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 56,537 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IBTL stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

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The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report).

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