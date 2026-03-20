Board of the Pension Protection Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Board of the Pension Protection Fund grew its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises about 1.6% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 990.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 86.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2%

F stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

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