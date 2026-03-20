Lynwood Price Capital Management LP Sells 9,500 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Lynwood Price Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,475,403,000 after purchasing an additional 530,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,820,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 145,665 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE V opened at $299.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.47 and its 200-day moving average is $334.82. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $297.03 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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