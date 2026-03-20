10,156 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Purchased by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,996 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 110.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 286.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $862,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $565,684,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of V stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $544.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.03 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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