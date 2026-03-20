PMG Family Office LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $593.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $611.36 and a 200 day moving average of $609.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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