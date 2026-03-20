Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.0% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.18.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $307.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: DeepMind hires Bridgewater’s chief scientist Jasjeet Sekhon as chief strategy officer — a notable AI talent win that reinforces Alphabet’s product roadmap and competitive positioning in AI. Reuters: Sekhon to join DeepMind

DeepMind hires Bridgewater’s chief scientist Jasjeet Sekhon as chief strategy officer — a notable AI talent win that reinforces Alphabet’s product roadmap and competitive positioning in AI. Positive Sentiment: Google’s Wiz acquisition expands Google Cloud’s security portfolio, strengthening the Cloud growth narrative that underpins future revenue diversification. Zacks: GOOGL’s Wiz buyout

Google’s Wiz acquisition expands Google Cloud’s security portfolio, strengthening the Cloud growth narrative that underpins future revenue diversification. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory concession: Google will let sites opt out of generative AI search features in the UK — reduces near?term regulatory risk to search revenue. Reuters: Google to allow AI opt?out

Regulatory concession: Google will let sites opt out of generative AI search features in the UK — reduces near?term regulatory risk to search revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares and director John Hennessy sold a smaller stake — notable but small relative to total insider holdings; monitor for pattern. InsiderTrades: Pichai sale

Insider selling: CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares and director John Hennessy sold a smaller stake — notable but small relative to total insider holdings; monitor for pattern. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and does not indicate a meaningful short build or squeeze at present.

Short?interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and does not indicate a meaningful short build or squeeze at present. Negative Sentiment: Macro/valuation headwinds: analysts flag $410B+ hyperscaler AI capex and uncertainty over returns, a theme that keeps pressure on tech multiples (including Alphabet). Fool: Reason tech stocks struggle

Macro/valuation headwinds: analysts flag $410B+ hyperscaler AI capex and uncertainty over returns, a theme that keeps pressure on tech multiples (including Alphabet). Negative Sentiment: Competitive/market pressure: analyst pieces note rising competition in cloud analytics (Snowflake) and product battles that could temper near?term share gains despite execution. Zacks: Snowflake vs Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,110,165 shares of company stock worth $118,134,117 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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