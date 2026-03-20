Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

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Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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