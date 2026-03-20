Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Kim Coffin Sells 467 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 467 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $38,994.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,357.50. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Kim Coffin sold 3,766 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $304,368.12.

On Friday, March 13th, Kim Coffin sold 209 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $16,590.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $84.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Key Sprouts Farmers Market News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1 billion share buyback and plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 strengthen the capital-return and growth story that traders are using to justify higher valuations; a director’s recent open-market purchase has been cited by some as a confidence signal. Read More.

Board-authorized $1 billion share buyback and plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 strengthen the capital-return and growth story that traders are using to justify higher valuations; a director’s recent open-market purchase has been cited by some as a confidence signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70 and posted a small quarterly EPS beat (Feb. 19); that improves the fundamental case for the stock versus peers. Read More.

Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70 and posted a small quarterly EPS beat (Feb. 19); that improves the fundamental case for the stock versus peers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: There have been a few open-market insider purchases (smaller in size) that some investors point to as offsetting the selling and as a sign management/board still see value. Read More.

There have been a few open-market insider purchases (smaller in size) that some investors point to as offsetting the selling and as a sign management/board still see value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sprouts’ sustainability and fresh-food positioning may support customer loyalty over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst; useful for longer-term brand differentiation. Read More.

Sprouts’ sustainability and fresh-food positioning may support customer loyalty over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst; useful for longer-term brand differentiation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling this week — including large Form 4 disclosures and a reported 57,644-share sale by CEO Jack Sinclair — is raising governance/psychology concerns for some investors and could pressure the stock if selling continues. Read More. Read More.

Heavy insider selling this week — including large Form 4 disclosures and a reported 57,644-share sale by CEO Jack Sinclair — is raising governance/psychology concerns for some investors and could pressure the stock if selling continues. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity is lopsided: data compilations show many more sales than purchases (roughly 26 sales vs. 2 purchases in recent months), which may temper confidence despite buyback news. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

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About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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