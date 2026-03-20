Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (NASDAQ:HIMZ) Shares Down 8% – What’s Next?

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (NASDAQ:HIMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 249,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,275,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF Trading Down 4.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $807.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.04 and a beta of -17.32.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF by 1,142.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,968 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (HIMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks to deliver 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS), less fees and expenses, through derivatives like swap agreements HIMZ was launched on Mar 12, 2025 and is issued by Defiance.

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