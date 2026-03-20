Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $335.18 and last traded at $333.3030. Approximately 108,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 394,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $365.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $426.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.64.

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Dycom Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.74 and a 200 day moving average of $333.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 5.07%.Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,883.14. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 378.1% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 48.9% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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