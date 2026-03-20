Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Trading Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.6050. Approximately 31,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 52,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yuanbao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Yuanbao in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.80 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yuanbao in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Yuanbao has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get Yuanbao alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YB

Yuanbao Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $802.65 million and a PE ratio of 4.60.

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Yuanbao had a return on equity of 90.88% and a net margin of 29.89%.The company had revenue of $167.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yuanbao

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yuanbao during the second quarter worth about $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Yuanbao by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Franchise GP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yuanbao in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd purchased a new position in Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,020,000.

About Yuanbao

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China’s personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yuanbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuanbao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.