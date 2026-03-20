Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Cut to “Neutral” at Ventum Financial

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Ventum Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$7.00. Ventum Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sylogist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sylogist presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sylogist

Sylogist Stock Up 1.3%

Sylogist Company Profile

Shares of TSE:SYZ traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.85. 8,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,962. The stock has a market cap of C$90.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.52. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$3.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow its customers to carry out their missions.It serves over 2,000 customers globally, including all levels of government, nonprofit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies. Sylogist has industry-leading profitability, an exceptionally strong balance sheet, a track record of successful acquisitions, and a portfolio of mission-critical SaaS solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.