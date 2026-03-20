Citizens (NYSE:CIA) CEO Jon Stenberg Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 208,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,953.30. This represents a 5.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Citizens Price Performance

Citizens stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

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Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business had revenue of $72.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 3,686.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

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Citizens, Inc (NYSE:CIA) is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Citizens Bank of Northern Arkansas, the company provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across Northern and Central Arkansas.

Citizens offers a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside lending solutions such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate loans and consumer installment loans.

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