Stash Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Stash Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 18.0% of Stash Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stash Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,276,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 844,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,018,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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