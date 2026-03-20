Zacks Research Comments on Grocery Outlet FY2028 Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

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Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS.

GO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $10.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GO opened at $5.83 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $572.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 526,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,375. This represents a 10.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $28,609.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,236.26. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 501,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,160 and have sold 89,493 shares valued at $524,431. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after purchasing an additional 213,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,709,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,619,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after buying an additional 221,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,577,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Grocery Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director insider buys: Director Erik D. Ragatz bought shares across March 18–19, increasing his stake to 526,500 shares (purchases ~33,997 shares at ~$5.85 and 50,000 shares at ~$5.75). The transactions signal management-side confidence and provide some biographical support for the stock amid negative headlines. SEC Form 4 filing (Erik D. Ragatz)

Director insider buys: Director Erik D. Ragatz bought shares across March 18–19, increasing his stake to 526,500 shares (purchases ~33,997 shares at ~$5.85 and 50,000 shares at ~$5.75). The transactions signal management-side confidence and provide some biographical support for the stock amid negative headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Business profile/background coverage: A feature explaining Grocery Outlet’s sourcing and inventory model ran on MSN, offering context on how the company stocks discount products and manages supply — useful for understanding margin and growth dynamics but unlikely to move shares sharply on its own. How Grocery Outlet’s food gets onto its shelves

Business profile/background coverage: A feature explaining Grocery Outlet’s sourcing and inventory model ran on MSN, offering context on how the company stocks discount products and manages supply — useful for understanding margin and growth dynamics but unlikely to move shares sharply on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class?action / shareholder alerts: Several law firms (Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky / SueWallSt, Robbins LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi, Block & Leviton) have announced or are reminding investors of securities?fraud class actions against Grocery Outlet covering the period Aug. 5, 2025–Mar. 4, 2026. Allegations reference misstatements tied to the company’s expansion strategy and related disclosures; firms are soliciting plaintiffs and flagging filing deadlines. The wave of litigation notices raises near?term legal and reputational risk, could increase settlement or defense costs, and tends to pressure shares until the claims are resolved or dismissed. Pomerantz investor alert on GO class action

About Grocery Outlet

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Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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