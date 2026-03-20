Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Jonathan Slonin Sells 3,261 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Slonin sold 3,261 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $74,416.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,464.80. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $896.04 million, a PE ratio of 147.29 and a beta of 0.21. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pacira BioSciences

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,146,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 51,848 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid, non-addictive pain management and regenerative health solutions. The company’s flagship product, EXPAREL, is a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension designed to provide long-lasting postsurgical analgesia. EXPAREL is used by clinicians across a broad range of surgical procedures to reduce reliance on opioid medications and to help manage acute postoperative pain.

In addition to its marketed offering, Pacira maintains an active pipeline of investigational products aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and inflammation control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.