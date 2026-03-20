NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lessened by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 47,767 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,701,198.44. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 798,284 shares of company stock worth $146,064,329. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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