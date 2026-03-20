Unique Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,624 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 0.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

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ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $60.37.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

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