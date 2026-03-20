Unique Wealth LLC Sells 45,296 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Unique Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,296 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,526.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $112.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

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