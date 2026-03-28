One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $11,165.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $11,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,033.93. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $47,160.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Lawrence Ricketts sold 5,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $113,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,501 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $58,473.38.

On Monday, March 16th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 1,491 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $34,546.47.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

NYSE OLP opened at $21.50 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $469.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.95.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1,440.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (up from $26.50) on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on One Liberty Properties

About One Liberty Properties

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One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

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