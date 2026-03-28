Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.6250.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicara Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

In related news, insider David Raben sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $301,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,896.72. This trade represents a 22.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $30,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,478.40. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 137,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAX. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 596.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 195,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,260 shares during the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCAX opened at $18.37 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.