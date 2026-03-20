Unique Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Unique Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,464 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,681,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $73.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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