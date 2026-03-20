Unique Wealth LLC Sells 82,511 Shares of Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF $ABLD

Unique Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF (BATS:ABLD – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,511 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC owned 3.76% of Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,299,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,644,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,197 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter.

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Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6%

ABLD stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF (ABLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Yield Enhanced Real Asset index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide exposure to US real assets companies of all sizes with strong free cash flow, earnings, and dividend yield. ABLD was launched on Dec 13, 2021 and is issued by Abacus.

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