Granite Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,511 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Granite Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $562.58 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $606.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.40.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ News Summary

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.