Granite Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,511 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Granite Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%
NASDAQ QQQ opened at $562.58 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $606.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.40.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler and AI optimism supports large-cap tech names that dominate QQQ, providing a demand tailwind for the ETF. Hyperscalers Are Bullish on AI’s Future
- Neutral Sentiment: Global X launched the NYSE 100 ETF (NYSX), giving investors another large?cap tech alternative to QQQ; could modestly affect flows over time but not an immediate disruption. Tech Growth Reimagined: Inside Global X’s Launch of NYSX
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analyst pieces continue to highlight QQQ as a core way to get Nasdaq?100 exposure; that keeps it on investor radars even amid volatility. Should Invesco QQQ (QQQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term trading ideas (options) tied to Invesco corporate moves have surfaced, which can increase volume and volatility in QQQ but are not a directional guarantee. Use options to play a potential Invesco runup after Janus Henderson deal
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil prices and renewed Iran?related geopolitical risk are prompting risk?off moves that pressure growth/tech?heavy ETFs like QQQ. Oil Prices Rise +80% Since December – When Will It End?
- Negative Sentiment: Broad ETF selling and midday weakness in US equities pulled major ETFs lower, contributing to downward pressure on QQQ. Exchange-Traded Funds Fall as US Equities Decline After Midday
- Negative Sentiment: Invesco’s launch of an equal?weight QQQ product (QEW) and other new ETF entrants could reallocate flows away from cap?weighted QQQ over time. A New ETF Right for These Times
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
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