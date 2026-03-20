Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,333 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vontier by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Vontier Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $808.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.