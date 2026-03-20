KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.80.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

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Key KKR & Co. Inc. News

Positive Sentiment: KKR is reportedly close to selling CoolIT, its data?center cooling business, to Ecolab for about $4.5–$5.0 billion — a sizable asset?sale that would generate proceeds, allow KKR to realize value on a growth investment and could be redeployed or used to shore up fee?earning assets. Ecolab nearing deal to acquire KKR’s data?center cooling company, Reuters

KKR is reportedly close to selling CoolIT, its data?center cooling business, to Ecolab for about $4.5–$5.0 billion — a sizable asset?sale that would generate proceeds, allow KKR to realize value on a growth investment and could be redeployed or used to shore up fee?earning assets. Positive Sentiment: KKR agreed to invest up to $310 million to scale PMI Electro’s Allfleet e?bus platform in India — a strategic growth investment that expands KKR’s mobility/energy transition exposure in a high?growth market (positive for long?term AUM and ESG positioning, though small vs. KKR’s market cap). KKR Forms $310M strategic partnership, BusinessWire

KKR agreed to invest up to $310 million to scale PMI Electro’s Allfleet e?bus platform in India — a strategic growth investment that expands KKR’s mobility/energy transition exposure in a high?growth market (positive for long?term AUM and ESG positioning, though small vs. KKR’s market cap). Neutral Sentiment: Reports show KKR underperformed some peers intraday despite gains — a short?term trading note that reflects volatility but not a fundamental shift; useful for timing/flow context rather than long?term outlook. MarketWatch: KKR underperforms peers

Reports show KKR underperformed some peers intraday despite gains — a short?term trading note that reflects volatility but not a fundamental shift; useful for timing/flow context rather than long?term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Morningstar warns KKR’s heavy private?credit exposure could hurt fundraising and lead to redemptions — a material business?model risk because weaker fundraising and outflows reduce management fees and AUM, directly pressuring revenue and multiple. Morningstar: Private credit exposure creates headwinds

Morningstar warns KKR’s heavy private?credit exposure could hurt fundraising and lead to redemptions — a material business?model risk because weaker fundraising and outflows reduce management fees and AUM, directly pressuring revenue and multiple. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP has opened an investor investigation into KKR — potential litigation or disclosure issues can create legal costs, distraction and downside risk to sentiment if allegations escalate. PR Newswire: Pomerantz investigates KKR

Pomerantz LLP has opened an investor investigation into KKR — potential litigation or disclosure issues can create legal costs, distraction and downside risk to sentiment if allegations escalate. Negative Sentiment: Commentary and coverage (e.g., Seeking Alpha) are amplifying fears around KKR’s private?credit book and liquidity risks — negative press can exacerbate outflows and multiple compression even if fundamentals remain stable. Seeking Alpha: Private credit fearmongering

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.66 per share, with a total value of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler acquired 43,872 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.90 per share, with a total value of $4,514,428.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,583.30. This trade represents a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 393,872 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,679. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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