Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.0833.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Institutional Trading of Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 0.7%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,844.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL opened at $120.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.27. Xylem has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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