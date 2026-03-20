DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $236.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.2105.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DKS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,493,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 83.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 588.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $787,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $579,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $509,371,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $192.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.38. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $237.31. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.