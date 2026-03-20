Head to Head Contrast: Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) versus V2X (NYSE:VVX)

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) and Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares V2X and Jacobs Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V2X 1.74% 15.64% 5.25% Jacobs Solutions 3.49% 20.59% 6.70%

Risk & Volatility

V2X has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacobs Solutions has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.2% of V2X shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Jacobs Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of V2X shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Jacobs Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for V2X and Jacobs Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V2X 2 4 3 1 2.30 Jacobs Solutions 0 6 6 0 2.50

V2X currently has a consensus target price of $72.22, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Jacobs Solutions has a consensus target price of $156.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Jacobs Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jacobs Solutions is more favorable than V2X.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares V2X and Jacobs Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V2X $4.48 billion 0.47 $77.88 million $2.44 27.90 Jacobs Solutions $12.03 billion 1.25 $289.34 million $3.65 35.16

Jacobs Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than V2X. V2X is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jacobs Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jacobs Solutions beats V2X on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V2X

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V2X, Inc. provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

About Jacobs Solutions

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Jacobs Solutions Inc. provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments. The company offers cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise level and mission IT, design, nuclear, and enterprise level operations and maintenance services; software development, testing, mission integration, program management, research, development, test, evaluation services, training, and environmental remediation services; and other technical consulting solutions, as well as construction and construction management services. It also provides consulting services for consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, health and life sciences, and transport industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

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