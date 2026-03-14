Short Interest in INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF) Grows By 87.3%

INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 533,091 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the February 12th total of 284,595 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,337,849 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,337,849 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Fertility

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Fertility stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Fertility, Inc (NASDAQ:IVF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of INVO Fertility as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of INVO Fertility in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of INVO Fertility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, INVO Fertility has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

INVO Fertility Stock Performance

IVF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,734. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. INVO Fertility has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $80.64.

About INVO Fertility

(Get Free Report)

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) is a medical technology company focused on advancing assisted reproductive treatments through innovative in-vivo incubation solutions. The company develops and commercializes devices designed to facilitate fertilization and early embryo development inside a patient’s body, offering an alternative to conventional laboratory-based in vitro fertilization (IVF) techniques.

The company’s flagship product, the INVOcell device, is a single-use, intravaginal incubator that holds a controlled microenvironment for egg and sperm co-incubation.

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