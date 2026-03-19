Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.6650. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 1,307,347 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

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Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $686.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Invus Global Management, Llc acquired 1,538,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,538,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,000.60. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Debbane acquired 100,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,904,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,153.42. This trade represents a 5.54% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 1,790,462 shares of company stock worth $2,369,981 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel medicines through its proprietary genome biology platform. By leveraging large-scale gene knockout libraries, the company identifies potential therapeutic targets and advances them through preclinical and clinical development. Lexicon’s approach emphasizes the translation of genetic insights into targeted therapies for a range of human diseases.

The company’s most advanced product is telotristat ethyl (sold under the brand name XERMELO), an oral treatment approved for the management of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analog therapy.

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