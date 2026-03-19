AgomAb Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGMB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

AgomAb Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:AGMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.9320, with a volume of 445557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AGMB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AgomAb Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AgomAb Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on AgomAb Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised AgomAb Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AgomAb Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AgomAb Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get AgomAb Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGMB

AgomAb Therapeutics Price Performance

About AgomAb Therapeutics

AgomAb Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGMB) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s name and stated strategy center on the creation of agonist antibodies designed to modulate specific receptor pathways, with the aim of providing disease-modifying treatments where conventional approaches have been limited. AgomAb’s work spans early-stage discovery through translational development and regulatory-directed studies.

AgomAb’s activities include antibody engineering, target validation, and progression of programs through preclinical and, when applicable, clinical development milestones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgomAb Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgomAb Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.