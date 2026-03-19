Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 23rd (NASDAQ:AZI)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, March 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 20th.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Stock Performance

Shares of AZI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 1,800,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,476,247. Autozi Internet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

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Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

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Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

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