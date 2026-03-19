Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $60,517.54 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Jason Hoitt sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $60,517.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,049.84. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Hoitt also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Jason Hoitt sold 1,781 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $58,790.81.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 853,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,489. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $40.22.

More Stoke Therapeutics News

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised or reiterated bullish ratings and price targets this week (BTIG reaffirmed “buy” with a $39 target; Wedbush lifted its target to $38; Needham raised its target toward $40 and Chardan keeps a $35 target) — these actions increase buy-side interest and provide technical/supportive buying. Read More.

Multiple analysts raised or reiterated bullish ratings and price targets this week (BTIG reaffirmed “buy” with a $39 target; Wedbush lifted its target to $38; Needham raised its target toward $40 and Chardan keeps a $35 target) — these actions increase buy-side interest and provide technical/supportive buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline story: coverage highlighting STK?001’s potential to restore developmental deficits in Dravet syndrome (beyond seizure control) supports upside for long-term clinical value if trials continue to show benefit. Read More.

Pipeline story: coverage highlighting STK?001’s potential to restore developmental deficits in Dravet syndrome (beyond seizure control) supports upside for long-term clinical value if trials continue to show benefit. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company granted inducement stock options to new hires — helps recruiting but adds potential future dilution; not an immediate earnings impact. Read More.

Company granted inducement stock options to new hires — helps recruiting but adds potential future dilution; not an immediate earnings impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.97) vs. consensus ($0.75) and revenue $1.4M vs. $5.3M expected — the earnings/revenue shortfall is the clearest near-term driver of prior downward pressure and investor concern about near-term commercialization/visibility. Read More.

Quarterly results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.97) vs. consensus ($0.75) and revenue $1.4M vs. $5.3M expected — the earnings/revenue shortfall is the clearest near-term driver of prior downward pressure and investor concern about near-term commercialization/visibility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — Director Arthur A. Levin sold 605 shares (~$22k) in mid?March; small in dollar terms but sometimes interpreted as a mild negative signal by short?term traders. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

View Our Latest Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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