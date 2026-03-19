Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.80 and traded as high as GBX 14.24. Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 13.46, with a volume of 22,042,100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TLW shares. Panmure Gordon reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7 to GBX 13 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 13.60.

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Tullow Oil Stock Up 1.2%

Tullow Oil Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -750.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.86. The company has a market cap of £194.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.66.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

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