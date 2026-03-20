Insider Selling: Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £36,500 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365, for a total transaction of £36,500.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, David John Braben sold 8,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total transaction of £31,365.

On Tuesday, March 17th, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364, for a total transaction of £29,120.

On Friday, March 13th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total transaction of £23,985.

On Thursday, March 12th, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total transaction of £18,500.

On Wednesday, March 11th, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384, for a total transaction of £30,720.

On Tuesday, March 10th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £24,505.

On Monday, March 9th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total value of £28,425.

On Friday, March 6th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381, for a total value of £34,290.

On Wednesday, March 4th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382, for a total value of £28,650.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, David John Braben sold 7,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £26,600.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

FDEV opened at GBX 356.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 455.06. The company has a market capitalization of £128.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 180 and a 1 year high of GBX 588.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 19.43%. Research analysts expect that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 608.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

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