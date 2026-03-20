Insider Buying: BAE Systems (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £138.96 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,316 per share, for a total transaction of £138.96.
Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 16th, Brad Greve acquired 7 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,028 per share, with a total value of £141.96.
BAE Systems Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 2,330 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.65. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,415.25. The stock has a market cap of £72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,084.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,915.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,060 to GBX 2,120 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,208.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA
Trending Headlines about BAE Systems
Here are the key news stories impacting BAE Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BAE won a U.S. Air Force sustainment contract to support the AN/ALQ-221 airborne defeat system for the U-2, reinforcing recurring defence revenue and programme visibility. BAE Systems to support AN/ALQ-221 ADS for USAF’s U-2 spy plane
- Positive Sentiment: BAE plans to test its “BATS” counter?UAS software next month — a demonstration that could lead to future C?UAS sales as demand for drone-defeat capabilities grows. BAE Systems test ‘BATS’ C-UAS software next month
- Positive Sentiment: Insider purchases — CEO Charles Woodburn (and another insider) bought small amounts of stock in mid?March. While the trades are tiny in size, insider buying is typically read positively by markets as a signal of executive confidence. BAE insider buying alert
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst actions show modest support: Berenberg raised its target to GBX 2,300 and several firms maintain Buy/Hold views — a tailwind for investor sentiment and valuation expectations. MarketBeat coverage of BAE analyst notes
- Neutral Sentiment: BAE is exiting its long-standing stake in Air Astana after almost 25 years — a disposal of non-core airline exposure that is unlikely to materially affect core defence earnings but removes a legacy aviation investment. British BAE Systems sells its share in Air Astana – Jefferies
- Neutral Sentiment: Kratos was awarded a $447m missile?warning ground support contract — a competitor win in the broader defence market that is informational for sector dynamics but not directly tied to BAE’s current book. Kratos contract award
- Neutral Sentiment: Local planning for expanded site security (Samlesbury cameras) is operational housekeeping and unlikely to move the stock materially. Samlesbury site security plans
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
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