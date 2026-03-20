Insider Buying: BAE Systems (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £138.96 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,316 per share, for a total transaction of £138.96.

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 16th, Brad Greve acquired 7 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,028 per share, with a total value of £141.96.

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 2,330 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.65. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,415.25. The stock has a market cap of £72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,084.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,915.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAE Systems ( LON:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 75.20 EPS for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts predict that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,060 to GBX 2,120 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,208.

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About BAE Systems

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BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

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