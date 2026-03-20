Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) & Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) Head-To-Head Review

Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ – Get Free Report) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Ralph Lauren shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Ralph Lauren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Ralph Lauren”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ralph Lauren $7.83 billion 2.63 $742.90 million $14.69 23.20

Ralph Lauren has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Ralph Lauren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A Ralph Lauren 11.73% 37.97% 13.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tandy Brands Accessories and Ralph Lauren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ralph Lauren 1 3 14 2 2.85

Ralph Lauren has a consensus price target of $389.06, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Ralph Lauren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ralph Lauren is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Summary

Ralph Lauren beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

(Get Free Report)

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of accessories. Its products include belts, gifts, small leather goods, and bags for men, women, and children. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances. It sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Golf Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Golf, RLX Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps brands; women’s fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Romance Collection, and Ralph Collection brand names; and men’s fragrances under the Ralph’s Club, Purple Label, Polo Blue, Polo Red, Polo Green, Polo Black, Polo 67, Safari, Polo Sport, and Big Pony Men’s brand names. The company’s restaurant collection includes The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph’s in Paris; The Bar at Ralph Lauren located in Milan; Ralph’s Bar located in Chengdu, China; and Ralph’s Coffee concept. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its digital commerce sites. The company directly operates retail stores and concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates Ralph Lauren stores and stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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